COVID cancels annual police memorial

CEDAR FALLS -- The annual ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Area agencies traditionally recognize officers who died in the line of duty with a local event during National Police Week. But this year organizers opted to call off the ceremony instead of attempting a socially distanced version or postponing it, said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls director of public safety.
Events in Washington, D.C, at the location of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, were also canceled, although a virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday night. (https://nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week/candlelight-vigil)
Preliminary figures indicate 128 officers lost their lives in the lines of duty nationally in 2019, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Of those deaths, 49 involved firearms, 43 involved traffic accidents and 36 died of other causes ranging from beating and drowning to work-related illness.
This year, one Iowa officer’s name will be added to the memorial, according to the organization. Deputy Stephanie Jean Schreurs, a 24-year veteran with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, perished in an Aug. 13 squad car crash near Rock Rapids.
Black Hawk County area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty include:
- Officer John E. Bailey, Waterloo Police Department, 1902.
- Officer Fred P. Widmann, Waterloo Police Department, 1908.
- Officer William Goodenbour, Waterloo Police Department, 1920.
- Officer Vinton J. Margetz, Waterloo Police Department, 1925.
- Deputy Wendell F. Dilworth, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, 1932.
- Officer Everett Dutcher, Cedar Falls Police Department, 1945.
- Officer William R. Melhorn, Waterloo Police Department, 1956.
- Officer Gabriel C. LaFromboise, La Porte City Police Department, 1976.
- Officer Wayne R. Rice, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.
- Officer Michael W. Hoing, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.
- Deputy William F. Mullikin, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, 1981.
- Trooper Charles G. Whitney, Iowa State Patrol, 1985.
- Trooper Lance G. Dietsch, Iowa State Patrol, 1989.
- Officer Adam Liddle, Waterloo Police Department, 2015.
