COVID cancels annual police memorial

CEDAR FALLS -- The annual ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Area agencies traditionally recognize officers who died in the line of duty with a local event during National Police Week. But this year organizers opted to call off the ceremony instead of attempting a socially distanced version or postponing it, said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls director of public safety.

Events in Washington, D.C, at the location of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, were also canceled, although a virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday night. (https://nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week/candlelight-vigil)

Preliminary figures indicate 128 officers lost their lives in the lines of duty nationally in 2019, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Of those deaths, 49 involved firearms, 43 involved traffic accidents and 36 died of other causes ranging from beating and drowning to work-related illness.