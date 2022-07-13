Cousins disappeared 10 years ago today

EVANSDALE — A decade later, the pain is still real.

“I always think of the giggly little face, and most likely when she went with whoever this was there was a point in which that turned to total horror. That’s my nightmare. That change of her face. That’s really hard for me,” said Sharon King.

King’s granddaughter, Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Elizabeth’s cousin, 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey, disappeared 10 years ago today only to be found dead five months later.

Amid the agony of losing their loved ones too early, the families of the missing cousins continue to endure the pain of not knowing what happened.

Why it happened.

Who did it.

“I want to know everything. I want to know who did it. I want to know who knew about it and didn’t come forward. I want to know who helped cover it up. … I want to know all the details,” said Elizabeth’s father, Drew Collins, of Evansdale.

He still recalls that first day of the disappearance.

“I came home from work, and they were gone. Some of the things I remember were the panic and the fear,” Drew Collins said.

The girls vanished while riding their bicycles in Evansdale. In the days that followed, an army of volunteers scoured the surrounding woods and streams along with an array of investigators from local, state and federal agencies.

The days turned to weeks.

“We would sit on the porch every night until it got dark — sometimes until one or two in the morning — hoping that someone was going to drop them off,” Collins remembered.

For family members, the following five months were an emotional roller coaster as they hung on minute-by-minute for every new tip that came up, only to be let down when it didn’t pan out.

“I remember people were telling me, dude breathe. Like I was holding my breath all the time,” Drew Collins said.

It wasn’t until December 2012 that hunters found the girls’ remains in the brush at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in the southeast corner of Bremer County near Readlyn.

Details, including the causes of death, haven’t been disclosed as they would be something only the killer would know.

When the family went to the scene after the crime scene tape came down, Elizabeth’s dog, Gus, laid down in the spot where she was found, King said.

“They sat out there for five months. How disrespectful can they be to two little kids to just leave them out there like they were nothing,” Collins said.

Now, 10 years later, family members are more temperate when they are told of the possibility of new leads in the case.

“We don’t put our hopes totally in it,” Sharon King said.

“But I always listen,” Collins adds.

“And you always should,” King said. “You weigh these things, but you don’t get your hopes too high because you are tired of falling. … You always hope that it might be true to solve it, but you don’t get that same electric excitement.”

People regularly call relatives of the girls to share their theories and tips, but Collins said he wishes people with information would simply notify investigators.

“In all reality, they should just call the tip line,” he said. “Those are the things that kind of eat you up, because you are digesting all that plus all the other things. … It’s a lot to have in your head, and who knows if any of it really real.”

The tip line can be reached at ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us.

Personally, Collins said, he now feels more empathetic towards others and has a renewed appreciation for life and family.

“I think kids should be able to be kids and not have to worry about this stuff and be able to play and run without having to worry about somebody taking them,” he said.

Collins recently set up a nonprofit organization in his daughter’s name, the Elizabeth Collins Foundation. The website is elizabethcollinsfoundation.org.

The group’s main focus is to bring awareness to cold cases, maintain the Angels Memorial Park Island at Meyers Lake in Evansdale and to provide education and awareness and assist families of missing people and victims of sex trafficking.

Drew Collins has launched himself into assistance role in the past decade. He is a volunteer for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and has been paired with a father of a girl who has been missing since the 1980s.

“I’m there to help them through it, but it also helps me. … It kind of puts things into perspective for me,” Collins said.

“It really does help. People that are going through it a lot of times they feel like they are very much alone and no one really understands how they feel. You lose someone to a homicide, it’s not like a natural cause. It’s very upsetting, and it’s sudden,” he said.