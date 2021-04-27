Cousin testifies in Waterloo murder trial

WATERLOO – Danaesha Martin said she wasn’t told what was about to happen when she lured her cousin out at the request of her ex-boyfriend.

She didn’t have to be told. She assumed.

“To my knowledge, at the time they wanted to pick him up to kill him,” Danaesha Martin said. “I didn’t know because they didn’t tell me, but my common knowledge would tell me that.”

Prosecutors said Danaesha Martin phoned Shavondes Martin and asked to meet late on May 30, 2018, and then delivered him to Raymond Birden Jr., the brother of the man Shavondes Martin was acquitted of killing.

Hours later, Shavondes Martin, 22, was found dead from numerous gunshot wounds in an alley behind Danaesha Martin’s South Street apartment.

Danaesha Martin had been charged with murder in the case, but she entered a plea agreement to a conspiracy charge that is supposed to result in probation. She took the stand Monday as the state’s case against Birden resumed.

Danaesha Martin testified Birden used her phone to send Facebook messages to Shavondes Martin as they drove around in a tan Jeep late May 30, 2018, into early May 31. At one point they stopped at Walgreen’s on Kimball Avenue where an acquaintance stole a bottle of liquor.