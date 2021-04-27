Cousin testifies in Waterloo murder trial

WATERLOO – Danaesha Martin said she wasn’t told what was about to happen when she lured her cousin out at the request of her ex-boyfriend.
She didn’t have to be told. She assumed.
“To my knowledge, at the time they wanted to pick him up to kill him,” Danaesha Martin said. “I didn’t know because they didn’t tell me, but my common knowledge would tell me that.”
Prosecutors said Danaesha Martin phoned Shavondes Martin and asked to meet late on May 30, 2018, and then delivered him to Raymond Birden Jr., the brother of the man Shavondes Martin was acquitted of killing.
Hours later, Shavondes Martin, 22, was found dead from numerous gunshot wounds in an alley behind Danaesha Martin’s South Street apartment.
Danaesha Martin had been charged with murder in the case, but she entered a plea agreement to a conspiracy charge that is supposed to result in probation. She took the stand Monday as the state’s case against Birden resumed.
Danaesha Martin testified Birden used her phone to send Facebook messages to Shavondes Martin as they drove around in a tan Jeep late May 30, 2018, into early May 31. At one point they stopped at Walgreen’s on Kimball Avenue where an acquaintance stole a bottle of liquor.
She said Birden had her phone her cousin to set up a meeting. She said Birden had a “police officer gun” — a semi-automatic pistol — and another person in the Jeep, Shaquan Coffer, had a “cowboy gun” — a revolver.
They shuffled vehicles, and Danaesha Martin and Dequndes Glasper took the Jeep to pick up Shavondes Martin at a home near Byron Avenue and Hale Street.
After collecting Shavondes Martin, Glasper asked to be dropped off on Hammond Avenue, and when they arrived, they were met by a rented Mitsubishi with Birden, Coffer and an unidentified third man, according to her account.
Coffer came to Shavondes Martin’s window brandishing a gun. Danaesha Martin was led to the rental. Birden, Glasper and the unidentified man climbed into the Jeep and drove off with Shavondes Martin.
She said she would later hear Birden say that Shavondes said, “You got me.”
“They were apparently trying to murder him,” Danaesha said.
Danaesha Martin said she and Coffer then drove around in the Mitsubishi.
About 15 minutes later, she said she heard a single gunshot off in the distance.
Also taking the stand on Monday was State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein, who conducted the autopsy.
He counted nine gunshot wounds on Shavondes Martin’s body — two to the head and neck area, three on the legs and four to the back and torso.
“There were multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of the body,” Klein said.
Two of the injuries would have been fatal by themselves — a shot to the back of the scalp at the base of the skull that lodged in the brain and a left chest shot that traveled upward through the body damaging the heart, stomach and liver before coming to a rest by the neck.
A potentially deadly shot to his right thigh broke the femur bone in his leg.
Two shots to his lower back also traveled upward, exiting the body and then striking his right arm, and a shot to his right neck broke the jaw bone before exiting, Klein said. He said the head and neck shots were close enough to leave powder burns on the skin, indicating a range of 6 inches to two feet.
Klein said he couldn’t determine the order in which in the shots occurred or conclude the positioning of Shavondes Martin’s body when he was shot.
Prosecutors said Shavondes Martin had been charged with killing Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown, in a 2016 drive-by shooting. Shavondes Martin was acquitted during a 2018 jury trial, and he was killed three months following the trial.