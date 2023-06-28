WATERLOO — Prosecutors are asking the court to hold onto the case of a 13-year-old girl accused of two counts of attempted murder even after she turns 18.

The girl is currently charged as a juvenile for trying to kill her mother and her mother’s boyfriend in a Feb. 15 shooting at a Leavitt Street apartment.

On Monday, officials with the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office argued to pursue the case under Iowa’s Youthful Offender statutes. The move would allow the adult court to retain jurisdiction after she turns 18.

The girl’s attorney is resisting the request.

Monday’s hearing was closed to the public at the request of the Juvenile Public Defender’s Office, which also asked the court to allow the girl to testify outside the presence of her mother.

A ruling on the matter will be issued at a future date.

Authorities allege the mother had attempted to review the girl’s phone for suspicious activity. When the girl found out, she retrieved a 9 mm Taurus handgun and shot her mother’s boyfriend in the face while he slept, authorities said.

She then pointed the pistol at her mother, but the weapon malfunctioned, according to authorities.

The girl then dropped the gun and left. Police found her a short time later.

