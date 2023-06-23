WATERLOO — The Iowa Court of Appeal has upheld the removal of two children after their sibling died under suspicious circumstances in 2021.

No criminal charges have ever been filed in the case, and the appellate court ruling only identifies the mother and children by their initials.

According to court records, paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were on another call when they were flagged down by the mother, who handed them the unresponsive 2-month-old baby identified as "B.J."

Medics began CPR and took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, where doctors revived him.

He was then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for what was initially believed to be a medical issue. But then doctors discovered head injuries and retinal hemorrhaging, and suspected possible abuse, records state.

Both parents initially denied causing the injuries.

The two older children were removed from the home at that time and placed in foster care. The mother later provided a detailed confession to police, claiming she had shaken the baby and demonstrating the act on a doll, records state.

The following day, the child’s father took his own life and was found dead on a Cedar Falls bike trail. The mother then recanted her statements to police and claimed the child’s father had shaken the baby, court records state.

The infant died on Dec. 21, 2021.

Court records allege the mother was struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues and wasn’t successful with treatment. Her parental rights were terminated during a February 2023 hearing.

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the termination in a ruling handed down Wednesday, saying she had not addressed concerns over her drug use and never offered a plausible explanation to how her child was injured.

The cause and manner of the infant’s death remain undetermined, according to the child’s death certificate.