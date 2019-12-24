ALTA VISTA – True crime television channel Court TV has been airing the trial of a woman who was charged in the neglect death of her infant son in Alta Vista in 2017.
The channel began broadcasting Cheyanne Harris’s January 2019 murder trial Dec. 18 with the verdict airing Dec. 20, and it currently has testimony highlights from the trial available at it website,
CourtTV.com.
Court TV can be found at 7.4 through digital broadcast antenna, through local cable providers or live streamed on its website.
Originally designed as a cable channel offering crime documentaries and gavel-to-gavel trial coverage in 1991, Court TV was changed to TruTV in 2008. Court TV was re-launched in May.
Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn and was sentenced to life in prison.
Sterling’s father, Zachary Koehn is also serving a life sentence in the baby’s death.
Zachary Koehn called 911 on Aug. 30, 2017, and told dispatchers the child had died. Emergency officials who arrived at the couple’s Alta Vista apartment found Sterling dead in a swing seat in a diaper infested with scuttle fly maggots.
The parents said the baby had been fed and changed, and that they had played with him, but a medical examiner determined Sterling died of malnutrition, dehydration and untreated diaper rash. The developmental stage of the diaper maggots indicated Sterling hadn’t been changed or moved in more than a week, authorities said.
Trial for Harris began in January at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars following a venue change. Her defense argued she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and severe substance abuse.
Zachary Koehn’s trial began in October 2018 at the Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant.
Both trials were also filmed by Law and Crime website.
020619jr-harris-trial-2
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker delivering closing arguments in the trial of Cheyanne Harris on Feb. 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
020619jr-harris-trial-3
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Denise Timmins delivers closing arguments on Feb. 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
020619jr-cheyanne-harris
Cheyanne Harris, left, shows no emotion as jurors found her guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
020619jr-cheyanne-harris-verdict
Cheyanne Harris, center, shows no emotion as jurors found her guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
020519jr-michael-ohara
Psychologist Michael O’Hara testified Tuesday that Cheyanne Harris suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive depressive disorder and severe substance abuse.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020519jr-cheyanne-harris-1
Cheyanne Harris, 21, center, takes her seat before trial in LeMars on Tuesday. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby son.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
020519jr-cheyanne-bodycam
This is a still photo from a law enforcement bodycam video showing Cheyanne Harris crying and holding her daughter after her son, Sterling, was found dead in a swing seat in August 2017 in Alta Vista. The video was shown to a jury hearing Harris' first-degree murder case.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
020119jr-dennis-klein
Dr. Dennis Klein concluded that Sterling Koehn died of malnutrition, dehydration and diaper rash. He testified Friday in the murder trial of Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
020119jr-timothy-huntington
Forensic entomologist Timothy Huntington said Sterling Koehn’s diaper hadn’t been changed in nine to 14 days. He was testifying Friday in the murder trial of Sterling's mother, Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista. The trial was moved to Plymouth County on a change of venue.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
020119jr-harris-callaway
DCI Agent Chris Callaway interviewed Cheyanne Harris following the death of her son in August 2017 in Alta Vista. He testified Friday in her first-degree murder trial to what she told him concerning the care of her baby.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
020119jr-cheyanne-harris-1
Cheyanne Harris is showing listening to testimony in her first-degree murder trial Friday in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. She is standing trial for the neglect death of her 4-month-old baby, Sterling Koehn, in August 2018 while living in Alta Vista.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013119jr-harris-turbett
DCI Agent John Turbett, center, talks with assistant attorney generals Denise Timmins and Coleman McAllister during a break in the Cheyanne Harris murder trial on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
013119jr-harris-trial-2
Cheyanne Harris, center, with defense attorneys Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt during trial on Thursday in Le Mars.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
013019jr-cheyanne-harris-trial
Deputy Jason Rosol said he found new diapers and cans of baby formula when searching Cheyanne Harris’ apartment during trial on Jan. 30, 2019.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
013019jr-tina-shatek
Mail carrier Tina Shatek testified in the trial of Cheyanne Harris on Wednesday. Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment in the death of her infant son, Sterling Koehn, in August 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013019jr-cheyanne-tears-3
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker hugs Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, after she broke down upon seeing pictures of her deceased son.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013019jr-cheyanne-harris-4
Cheyanne Harris talks with defense attorneys before trial on Wednesday. Her murder and child endangerment trial was moved to Plymouth County on a change of venue. She is accused neglecting her baby son to the point he died in August 2017 in Alta Vista.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013019jr-nichole-watt
Defense attorney Nichole Watt said the monster in this case is depression. She is defending Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, in the murder trial of Harris' baby son, Sterling Koehn.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
013019jr-cheyanne-tears-3
Cheyanne Harris, right, listens to the opening statement during her murder trial Wednesday morning. She later broke into tears as she saw pictures of her deceased son in his baby swing seat. Her trial was moved in Plymouth County in western Iowa on a change of venue. At left is her attorney, Aaron Hawbaker.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
013019jr-cheyanne-tears
Cheyanne Harris, 21, of Alta Vista, breaks into tears Wednesday after seeing pictures of her deceased son, Sterling Koehn.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
012919jr-cheyanne-harris-2
Cheyanne Harris at jury selection at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
110618jr-koehn-1
Michael O’Hara, a psychology professor, said it appeared Cheyanne Harris suffered from depression. He testified in the trial of Zachary Koehn on Tuesday.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
020619jr-harris-trial-1
Cheyanne Harris stands in the courtroom following closing arguments Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer
