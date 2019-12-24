{{featured_button_text}}

ALTA VISTA – True crime television channel Court TV has been airing the trial of a woman who was charged in the neglect death of her infant son in Alta Vista in 2017.

The channel began broadcasting Cheyanne Harris’s January 2019 murder trial Dec. 18 with the verdict airing Dec. 20, and it currently has testimony highlights from the trial available at it website, CourtTV.com.

Court TV can be found at 7.4 through digital broadcast antenna, through local cable providers or live streamed on its website.

Originally designed as a cable channel offering crime documentaries and gavel-to-gavel trial coverage in 1991, Court TV was changed to TruTV in 2008. Court TV was re-launched in May.

UPDATE: Cheyanne Harris guilty in baby's death

Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn and was sentenced to life in prison.

Sterling’s father, Zachary Koehn is also serving a life sentence in the baby’s death.

Zachary Koehn called 911 on Aug. 30, 2017, and told dispatchers the child had died. Emergency officials who arrived at the couple’s Alta Vista apartment found Sterling dead in a swing seat in a diaper infested with scuttle fly maggots.

The parents said the baby had been fed and changed, and that they had played with him, but a medical examiner determined Sterling died of malnutrition, dehydration and untreated diaper rash. The developmental stage of the diaper maggots indicated Sterling hadn’t been changed or moved in more than a week, authorities said.

Trial for Harris began in January at the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars following a venue change. Her defense argued she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and severe substance abuse.

UPDATE: GUILTY in under an hour: Jury convicts Zachary Koehn in baby death (PHOTOS)

Zachary Koehn’s trial began in October 2018 at the Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant.

Both trials were also filmed by Law and Crime website.

