Court turns down venue change in Waterloo homicide case

WATERLOO – A judge has turned down a Waterloo woman’s request to move her homicide trial out of Waterloo after the case caused a stir on YouTube.
LaSondra Annette Johnson, 36, is charged with killing 27-year-old Jada Young-Mills outside a Dawson Street home in November.
Defense attorney Nichole Watt asked for a change of venue, arguing that the court wouldn’t be able to draw a jury representative of an impartial cross section of the community because the local Black community is too familiar with the case. Both Young-Mills and Johnson are Black.
Among evidence submitted by the defense for the venue change is a mukbang YouTube video, a genre that involves filming people eating food.
Young-Mills’ older sister is Bethany Gaskin, a Cincinnati-based YouTube influencer who goes by the name BLove (pronounced “bee love”) and whose seafood mukbang channel has 2.9 million subscribers.
Shortly after the slaying, Gaskin talked about the tragedy in a video titled “I Lost My Sister Over Some Nonsense” (currently at 1.1 million views), in which she said the shooting started with an argument over hair extensions. Young-Mills sold hair bundles, Johnson was unhappy with her purchase, and the dispute led to the shooting, Gaskin said in her video.
“Somebody shot her in her heart, and this is all over some hair, y’all. My sister Jada lost her life over some hair,” Gaskin said in her video, holding a photo of Young-Mills.
Other YouTubers soon chimed in with their own videos, including Towanna Murphy, Johnson’s aunt, who operates a radio station in Memphis, Tenn.
Murphy said Gaskin got the story wrong.
In her video, she said Young-Mills had become involved in another person’s spat with Johnson and was one of three people who attacked Johnson in her parked car. Johnson pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot that struck Young-Mills, Murphy said.
“She didn’t mean to kill Jada. She was just trying to get three of them off. It’s called survival mode,” Murphy said. “She was not fighting over hair.”
Court records show that Johnson, who had a weapons permit, has filed a notice with the court that she will argue she acted in self defense when the matter goes to trial.
Aside from the YouTube videos, the defense’s request for a venue change included Facebook posts and comments posted on Courier video coverage of a pro-Johnson demonstration outside Waterloo City Hall in November.
In a February order, Judge Joel Dalrymple turned down the venue change request saying the defense didn’t meet its burden to show that the trial should be moved. He also declined to assemble a mock jury to gauge the public’s familiarity with the case.
Trial is tentatively scheduled for August.