Court turns down venue change in Waterloo homicide case

“Somebody shot her in her heart, and this is all over some hair, y’all. My sister Jada lost her life over some hair,” Gaskin said in her video, holding a photo of Young-Mills.

Other YouTubers soon chimed in with their own videos, including Towanna Murphy, Johnson’s aunt, who operates a radio station in Memphis, Tenn.

Murphy said Gaskin got the story wrong.

In her video, she said Young-Mills had become involved in another person’s spat with Johnson and was one of three people who attacked Johnson in her parked car. Johnson pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot that struck Young-Mills, Murphy said.

“She didn’t mean to kill Jada. She was just trying to get three of them off. It’s called survival mode,” Murphy said. “She was not fighting over hair.”

Court records show that Johnson, who had a weapons permit, has filed a notice with the court that she will argue she acted in self defense when the matter goes to trial.

Aside from the YouTube videos, the defense’s request for a venue change included Facebook posts and comments posted on Courier video coverage of a pro-Johnson demonstration outside Waterloo City Hall in November.