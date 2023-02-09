WATERLOO — The Iowa Court of Appeals has “conditionally” upheld the conviction of a Waterloo man who allegedly killed a person acquitted of his brother’s murder.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, the appellate court turned down Raymond Birden Jr.’s argument over how jurors should have handled testimony from a witness.

But it also sent the case back to the district court for a ruling on the credibility of evidence at trial.

Shavondes Martin, 22, was one of three people charged with killing Birden’s brother in a 2016 Logan Avenue drive-by shooting. Martin was acquitted at trial in February 2018 and months later he was found shot to death in an alley behind South Street.

Birden was arrested. Prosecutors allege he was one of the people who shot Shavondes Martin.

At trial, witnesses included Shavondes Martin’s cousin, Danaesha Martin, who allegedly brought Shavondes Martin to Birden and was charged in the case, as well as Dequndes Glasper, who was with them in the minutes leading up to the slaying but wasn’t charged.

Birden was found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 trial.

On appeal, Birden’s attorneys argued the court should have ruled that Glasper was an accomplice to the crime, a designation that would have prohibited jurors from using Glasper’s testimony to corroborate Danaesha’s account.

Under Iowa law, an accomplice’s testimony has to be corroborated by other evidence, and accomplices can’t be used to corroborate each other’s testimony.

The court of appeals found there was no evidence Glasper was involved in the slaying. The opinion notes that he wasn’t around when Danaesha Martin called Shavondes to pick him up, didn’t see any guns until Shavondes was delivered to Birden and wasn’t one of the people who fled Waterloo following the slaying.

“Nothing in this record shows Glasper knew of or was part of any plan to kill Shavondes,” it states.

The ruling did preserve Birden’s argument that the guilty verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence at trial. This sends the case back to the district court to make a ruling on the credibility of the evidence.

If the judge agrees that the evidence was credible, the conviction will stand. If not, the court would grant a new trial.

The trial court judge earlier noted the jury found the evidence credible.

