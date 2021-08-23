Court to hear restitution claim in 2006 murder case

WATERLOO – A September hearing has been set to determine who gets victim restitution in a 2006 murder case.

Tonyeah Jackson, 27, was shot and killed inside the former Club Crystyles nightclub on July 9, 2006, and Jeffrey Duane “J-Rich” Smith is currently serving a life sentence for murder charges in the slaying.

As part of the sentence, Smith, now 34, was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Tonyeah Jackson’s estate. Smith has been paying, but Tonyeah Jackson’s mother never cashed the restitution checks, which were returned to the court.

His mother passed away in December, and now his sister, Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, has asked the court for the funds.

“I am the only Crime Victim full-blooded sibling left … She never started the checks but I will,” Tonkeya Jackson wrote in a motion filed with the court.

Tonkeya Jackson is currently out on bond awaiting trial on conspiracy charges in an August 2020 robbery that resulted in the death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway. Robert Lee Williams Jr. is accused of firing the shot that killed Hemenway and has been charged with murder, and four others are facing lesser charges.