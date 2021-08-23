Court to hear restitution claim in 2006 murder case

WATERLOO – A September hearing has been set to determine who gets victim restitution in a 2006 murder case.
Tonyeah Jackson, 27, was shot and killed inside the former Club Crystyles nightclub on July 9, 2006, and Jeffrey Duane “J-Rich” Smith is currently serving a life sentence for murder charges in the slaying.
As part of the sentence, Smith, now 34, was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Tonyeah Jackson’s estate. Smith has been paying, but Tonyeah Jackson’s mother never cashed the restitution checks, which were returned to the court.
His mother passed away in December, and now his sister, Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, has asked the court for the funds.
“I am the only Crime Victim full-blooded sibling left … She never started the checks but I will,” Tonkeya Jackson wrote in a motion filed with the court.
Tonkeya Jackson is currently out on bond awaiting trial on conspiracy charges in an August 2020 robbery that resulted in the death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway. Robert Lee Williams Jr. is accused of firing the shot that killed Hemenway and has been charged with murder, and four others are facing lesser charges.
On Aug. 9, the court postponed the restitution matter after prosecutors indicated there is the possibility that Tonyeah Jackson has previously unknown children who would be first in line to receive the money. The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office is now looking for possible heirs.
Meanwhile, Smith is seeking a new trial.
Authorities allege Smith had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend in July 2006, and Tonyeah Jackson, who was the girlfriend’s cousin, intervened in the dispute. Later that day, Smith found Tonyeah Jackson at the nightclub and fired four shots from a 9mm pistol, striking Jackson at least three times. Numerous people witnessed the shooting, including one who was on the phone on a recorded line.
At trial, the defense argued someone else was the gunman and pointed to a car matching the description of one leaving the scene that was found parked outside a home that night. Police had searched a home and found 9mm ammo along with a .22-cailber pistol.
Smith was convicted of murder in a 2009 jury trial.
On appeal, the defense argued that cell phone records place Smith across town at the time of the slaying. The defense also said Justin Montravious Dollen had confessed to the shooting years later, although this confession wasn’t disclosed until after Dollen himself was shot and killed outside an after-hours strip club in 2015.
A bench trial for Smith post-conviction relief appeal -- which will determine whether or not he gets a new murder trial -- is tentatively set for October.