Court of Appeals upholds sex abuse sentence for Plainfield man

WATERLOO – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the sentence of a Plainfield man who was convicted of having sex with a teenage girl and then traveled to Minnesota for another teen.

“Goodsell committed the same type of offense against a different child less than two months after the Iowa court deferred judgment. Under these circumstances, the court did not abuse its discretion,” the Court of Appeals wrote in a decision released Thursday.

According to court records, Jaymes Donalde Goodsell had originally been granted a deferred judgment --- meaning he had a chance to expunge the charge --- and probation in 2017 on a third-degree sexual abuse charge for impregnating a 14-year-old in Waterloo when he was 19.

A month after the sentence was handed down, Goodsell went to live with a different 14-year-old girl in Minnesota, violating the terms of probation by leaving Iowa.

Shortly after that, Minnesota authorities arrested Goodsell on charges of kidnapping and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. He was in a Minnesota prison until February 2021, when he was returned to Iowa.

Assessments that followed found Goodsell to be at high risk to re-offend, and an Iowa judge cancelled the deferred judgment and sentenced him to up to 10 years in prison to be followed with lifetime parole, according to court records.

The judge also declined to count Goodsell’s Minnesota prison time for his Iowa prison sentence.

Goodsell, now 24, appealed the Iowa sentence, and the three-judge panel of the Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the punishment in a ruling handed down on Thursday.

