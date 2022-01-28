Court of Appeals upholds Independence woman's murder conviction in 2017 slaying

INDEPENDENCE – An appeal brought by an Independence woman convicted of killing her ex-husband and driving off with their young son has been denied.

Hillary Lee Hunziker had challenged her first-degree murder conviction claiming the trial judge should have let her change court-appointed attorneys and should have delayed trial because of a scheduling conflict with an expert witness for the defense.

Authorities said that when Hillary Hunziker’s attempts to gain custody of their child by lodging unfounded abuse complaints failed, she bought knives and flashlights and sneaked into the home of Jason Hunziker in November 2017. The ex-husband was stabbed 20 times, and Hillary Hunziker fled with their then-9-year-old son with a plan to drive to Minnesota.

Police intercepted her, still spattered in blood, at a relative’s home in Robins, Iowa.

At trial, the defense argued Hillary Hunziker was insane on the night of the slaying. She had had seven earlier mental health hospitalizations and around of the time of the incident had experienced sleep problems because she ran out of medication.

A Buchanan County jury found her guilty during a December 2019 trial, and she was sentenced to life in prison.

Hillary Hunziker asked the Court of Appeals to overturn her conviction because the defense had to use a videotape deposition of a psychiatrist who concluded she was psychotic was unable to travel to Iowa to testify in person.

She also argued that the judge should have given her a different attorney when she claimed there was a conflict of interest before trial. She never specified the grounds for the conflict of interest, but a mental health exam indicated she talked of hearing voices on the jail’s intercom system that told her the attorney wasn’t any good.

The Iowa Court of Appeals sided with the state when it turned down her appeal in a ruling filed Jan. 12.

