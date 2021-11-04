Court of Appeals upholds dismissal of Floyd death trap intersection lawsuit

FLOYD – The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the family of a Charles City man who was struck and killed by a semi at an intersection outside Floyd in 2016.

The estate of Thomas “T.J.” Houdek took the state of Iowa to court in 2019, claiming the U.S. Highway 18/218 and Quarry Road/Monroe Street interchange was a death trap that needed warning signs and lights.

Houdek, 23, was riding a motorcycle north on Quarry on July 18, 2016, and stopped for eastbound traffic on Highway 218 and then for westbound traffic at the median before he pulled out and was hit by a semi. He died at the scene, and the semi rolled, injuring the trucker.

The intersection includes left-turn lanes for Highway 218 that are routed through the median, and the estate argued that the state was grossly negligent in designing an intersection with defects and failing to post proper signage.

The signage gave the false impression that the intersection was normal, the estate argued.

The suit was filed in 2018 with the estate claiming the state knew the intersection was dangerous and did nothing about it. A district court judge threw out the case in a summary judgment on immunity grounds. The estate appealed the ruling.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals sided with the state. The court noted that a semi that wasn’t owned by the state caused the fatal injury, and found that the suit amounted to holding the state responsible for failing to protect the public from another party’s actions.

Following Houdek's death, local residents petitioned the Iowa Department of Transportation to change the intersection. The department plans to install an overpass with a construction start date of 2022.

