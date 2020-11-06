Court of Appeals uphold murder conviction in baby Sterling case

ALTA VISTA — The father of a 4-month-old who starved to death in a swing seat in an Alta Vista apartment has lost a bid to get his murder conviction overturned.
Zachary Koehn, 31, had argued there wasn’t sufficient evidence to back the first-degree murder conviction, and said jurors shouldn’t have been allowed to see postmortem photos of the child, Sterling.
In a ruling issued Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals said there was enough evidence for jurors to reach their verdict.
Despite the fact Sterling’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, was the primary caretaker, evidence at trial showed Koehn was home most of every day during the five days leading up to Sterling’s death — days when the child wasn’t fed, changed or removed from his swing.
“The smell of his unchanged diaper and the flies on and around him were apparent — especially in close quarters. (Sterling’s) emaciated appearance made it clear he was in need of food and caring,” said the opinion, penned by Senior Judge Amanda Potterfield for a three-judge panel.
“There is substantial evidence for the jury to conclude that Koehn was aware Harris had stopped feeding and caring for (Sterling) and yet Koehn chose to do nothing — an intentional withholding of the food and care (Sterling) needed to live,” the opinion continues.
The Court of Appeals also turned down Koehn’s claim that photos of Sterling after his death should have been kept from the jury.
“While photographs of small, dead children are likely to elicit emotion from the jury, ‘death pictures are not ordinarily excluded because they are gruesome, as these pictures are, for murder is by nature gruesome business,’” the opinion reads.
The court said the photos gave jurors an idea of the condition in which Sterling’s was found and showed maggots and flies that experts used to determine who long he had been left unattended.
Koehn called 911 on Aug. 30, 2017, to report Sterling had died, and emergency officials found the child in a swing seat in a diaper infested with scuttle fly maggots.
A medical examiner determined Sterling died of malnutrition, dehydration and untreated diaper rash, and an entomologist determined the stage of the maggots indicated he hadn’t been changed or moved in more than a week, authorities said.
Koehn was convicted of murder and child endangerment charges in a 2018, and Harris was found guilty of the same charges in a 2019 trial.
