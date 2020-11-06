Court of Appeals uphold murder conviction in baby Sterling case

ALTA VISTA — The father of a 4-month-old who starved to death in a swing seat in an Alta Vista apartment has lost a bid to get his murder conviction overturned.

Zachary Koehn, 31, had argued there wasn’t sufficient evidence to back the first-degree murder conviction, and said jurors shouldn’t have been allowed to see postmortem photos of the child, Sterling.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals said there was enough evidence for jurors to reach their verdict.

Despite the fact Sterling’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, was the primary caretaker, evidence at trial showed Koehn was home most of every day during the five days leading up to Sterling’s death — days when the child wasn’t fed, changed or removed from his swing.

“The smell of his unchanged diaper and the flies on and around him were apparent — especially in close quarters. (Sterling’s) emaciated appearance made it clear he was in need of food and caring,” said the opinion, penned by Senior Judge Amanda Potterfield for a three-judge panel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}