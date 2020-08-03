Court dates set for man accused of murdering man at son's funeral

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT -- Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster has a public defender and two new court dates.

Police claim Laster admitted shooting Jeramie Shorter, 26, outside a Davenport funeral home while Shorter was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son.

Laster, 24, is represented by attorney Derek G. Jones. He made his first appearance for Laster Sunday and filed a motion for bond review Monday. The bond review will take place at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Laster is slated for an arraignment hearing Aug. 27.

Laster is being held in Scott County Jail on a $300,000 bond after admitting to shooting Shorter about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home.

Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.

Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.