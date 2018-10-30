WEST UNION -- A couple from West Union face drug and child endangerment charges following a search of their residence Monday.
Ryan J. Smith, 25, and Erika N. Pipkin, 30, were charged with child endangerment (exposure to methamphetamine), a Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, Fayette County sheriff's deputies and West Union Police executed a search warrant at 112 1/2 S. Vine St. Apt. B.
Deputies said they found methamphetamine in reach of a 2-year-old child in the home. Department of Human Services was called in to assist and removed the child and opened their own investigation.
Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed and more arrests are possible.
