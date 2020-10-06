Couple arrested in Monday Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Des Moines area couple for a shooting near a Waterloo hospital early Monday morning.
Neko Lamont Curtis Newsome, 26, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and going armed. His bond was set at $75,000. His fiancé, 23-year-old Reneka Rae Philipp of Des Moines, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and aiding and abetting felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, the two became upset with Kenyatta Alexander of Waterloo over a comment made at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Monday. They followed him to a gas station and then to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room parking lot around 1:40 a.m. where another confrontation occurred, records state.
Newsome and Philipp and then drove off in a Chrysler Sebring, and Alexander got in the passenger seat of another vehicle that pulled out of the parking lot.
A short distance away, at the intersection of Park Lane and West Ninth Street, someone opened fire on the vehicle, and a bullet punctured the windshield and grazed Alexander’s neck. He returned to the emergency room and was treated for his injury.
Police found two spent .45-caliber shell casings at the intersection.
Later, around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Waterloo police stopped the Sebring and found a .45-caliber High Standard pistol under Newsome’s seat. The weapon had been reported stolen in June in Des Moines, according to police.
Corrections records show Newsome is currently on parole after serving prison time for a March 31, 2015, incident in which he allegedly opened fire on a group of people on 21st Street in Des Moines.
