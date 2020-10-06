Couple arrested in Monday Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Des Moines area couple for a shooting near a Waterloo hospital early Monday morning.

Neko Lamont Curtis Newsome, 26, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and going armed. His bond was set at $75,000. His fiancé, 23-year-old Reneka Rae Philipp of Des Moines, was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and aiding and abetting felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, the two became upset with Kenyatta Alexander of Waterloo over a comment made at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Monday. They followed him to a gas station and then to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room parking lot around 1:40 a.m. where another confrontation occurred, records state.

Newsome and Philipp and then drove off in a Chrysler Sebring, and Alexander got in the passenger seat of another vehicle that pulled out of the parking lot.

A short distance away, at the intersection of Park Lane and West Ninth Street, someone opened fire on the vehicle, and a bullet punctured the windshield and grazed Alexander’s neck. He returned to the emergency room and was treated for his injury.

Police found two spent .45-caliber shell casings at the intersection.