Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Police allege Jeffrey Goddard took more than $8,186 in merchandise from Menard’s on San Marnan Drive during 18 visits between May and July.

He is also awaiting trial for allegedly taking $924 worth of items from Menards on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls on July 1. In that case, he is accused of placing merchandise in a shopping cart and wheeling it through the garden center to the outside yard where it was apparently picked up.