Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.
Waterloo police arrested Jeffrey Dean Goddard Jr., 41, and Jennifer Leigh Goddard, 40, on Monday on charges of second-degree theft. Jennifer Goddard has been released pending trial.
Police allege Jeffrey Goddard took more than $8,186 in merchandise from Menard’s on San Marnan Drive during 18 visits between May and July.
He is also awaiting trial for allegedly taking $924 worth of items from Menards on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls on July 1. In that case, he is accused of placing merchandise in a shopping cart and wheeling it through the garden center to the outside yard where it was apparently picked up.
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
