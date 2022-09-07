Couple arrested after allegedly leaving children alone at motel

WATERLOO — A couple has been arrested after police found their children unattended in a Waterloo motel in August.

Dontavius Clinton Burens, 37, and Roshaun Marie Holman, 35, were arrested Sept. 1 on four counts each of child endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for driving while suspended.

Bond for Burens was set at $12,000. Holman’s bond was set at $4,000.

According to court records, staff at Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on Aug. 27 after finding four children left alone in a room. The children ranged in ages from 3 to 11 years old.

Police found the 11 year old was asleep. Records state that a 3 year old in the motel room had developmental disabilities.

About three hours after police arrived, Burens and Holman returned to the motel saying they had been shopping for school clothes, records state.

Police said video showed them leave the motel around 7 a.m. and return around 9 a.m. They then left again a short time later and returned around 2:50 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Human Services was notified, and the children were placed with family members.

