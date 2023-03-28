WATERLOO — Black Hawk County officials are asking a bankruptcy court to go ahead with the sale of the Black’s Building, as long as the county gets first crack at the proceeds to settle back taxes.
Black’s, the nine-story historic former department store at 501 Sycamore St., went up for online auction earlier this month as part of a plan to settle bankruptcy filed by its operator, Midtown Development.
A Christmas Eve snowfall in downtown Waterloo made for a nice wintry pictrue postcard look for the Black's Building.

The winning bid was $1.9 million, which isn’t enough to cover outstanding debts.
Last week, OSK XII LLC, which earlier bought Midtown’s largest debt from MidWestOne Bank, filed a motion to void the sale, arguing it should have been allowed to credit bid on the property.
On Friday, attorneys for the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office weighed in.
In court records, Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen asked the court to deny OSK XII’s request and then apply a portion of the sale proceeds to the county government’s claim.
As of January, Black Hawk County’s claim was $514,242, according to court records.
An aerial photo shows the shadow of the Black's Building sign and flag on the building's roof.

Treinen also noted that Black Hawk County opted to forgo its right to offer up the property at tax sale, instead allowing the online auction, which left OSK XII in a better position to recover more on its claim.
“OSK should not now be permitted to benefit by being permitted a bare credit bid sale in an attempt to strip the property of a superior lien,” Treinen argued.
Attorneys for the winning bidder – MBM Developments – have also filed an appearance in the bankruptcy case.
A hearing on the sale is scheduled for Wednesday.
This is a photo of the Black's Department Store building construction in 1913-14 in downtown Waterloo. The photo was taken from the First National building across East Fourth Street. The old Black Hawk County Courthouse, which was on East Park Avenue, can be seen in the background.
This is a photo of the Black's Department Store building construction in 1913-14 in downtown Waterloo.





Ty Graham uses a harness and straps to make his way up the flag pole on the Black's Building to install a new pulley Monday, Oct. 14, 2013, in downtown Waterloo, Iowa.

Ty Graham install a new pulley for the flag pole on the Black's Building Monday, Oct. 14, 2013, in downtown Waterloo, Iowa.

Residential Lofts in the Black's Building Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Black's Building Skyroom Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bart Etheredge and Xianli Zeng work at InVision Architecture, a rental tenant in the Black's Building.
The Black's Building in the 1970s.
An U.S. mail box in the Black's Building Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
One of the old signs from the Black's Building in downtown Waterloo.
The Black's Building in the 1970's
The Black's Building Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Black's Building is marking 100 years since it first opened in downtown Waterloo, housing Black's Department Store.
InVision Architecture partner Michael Broshar shows a timeline of the early work of the company in their new offices in the Black's Building Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
