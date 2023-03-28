WATERLOO — Black Hawk County officials are asking a bankruptcy court to go ahead with the sale of the Black’s Building, as long as the county gets first crack at the proceeds to settle back taxes.

Black’s, the nine-story historic former department store at 501 Sycamore St., went up for online auction earlier this month as part of a plan to settle bankruptcy filed by its operator, Midtown Development.

The winning bid was $1.9 million, which isn’t enough to cover outstanding debts.

Last week, OSK XII LLC, which earlier bought Midtown’s largest debt from MidWestOne Bank, filed a motion to void the sale, arguing it should have been allowed to credit bid on the property.

On Friday, attorneys for the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office weighed in.

In court records, Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen asked the court to deny OSK XII’s request and then apply a portion of the sale proceeds to the county government’s claim.

As of January, Black Hawk County’s claim was $514,242, according to court records.

Treinen also noted that Black Hawk County opted to forgo its right to offer up the property at tax sale, instead allowing the online auction, which left OSK XII in a better position to recover more on its claim.

“OSK should not now be permitted to benefit by being permitted a bare credit bid sale in an attempt to strip the property of a superior lien,” Treinen argued.

Attorneys for the winning bidder – MBM Developments – have also filed an appearance in the bankruptcy case.

A hearing on the sale is scheduled for Wednesday.

