County attorney warns of witness warrant scam

  Updated
061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – Authorities are warning the public about scam phone calls that threaten arrest of witnesses in court cases.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said the callers appear to be targeting medical professionals involved in one particular case and trying to solicit personal information from the witnesses.

“These phone calls are not legitimate. We are still attempting to determine the source of these phone calls,” Williams said.

He said arrest warrants for witnesses are generally not issued unless there is a blatant disregard to a subpoena or a court order.

