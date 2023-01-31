Counselor sentenced to jail for touching teen

WATERLOO — A former counselor has been sentenced to jail for touching a teenage client in 2021.

“I’m 100% guilty for what happened. This should have never happened,” Scott Kenneth Harrison, 66, told the court Monday as he pleaded to one count of lascivious conduct with a minor, a misdemeanor, in Black Hawk County District Court.

Harrison, who spent more than two decades as a pastor before establishing a counseling practice in 2004, said he was sorry with every cell in his body, in every second of every day, and he apologized for violating the teen’s trust.

“I have damaged the name of Christ for her,” he said.

Harrison told the court that while there was no excuse for his conduct that day, he said he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety when it happened.

Prosecutors said Harrison was counseling a 14-year-old girl at his Cedar Falls office in September 2021 when the conversation turned to the girl’s body image. She mentioned she had been working out and displayed her stomach, and Harrison touched her stomach and then buttocks over her clothing and told her she was turning him on, according to authorities.

The girl fled the office and notified her mother, and Harrison admitted to the conduct and apologized.

During sentencing, defense attorney Ray Walton requested a deferred judgment, which would have purged the case following probation. A score of Harrison’s supporters and family members filled the courtroom, and four long-time friends testified.

The incident was “completely out of line with his character,” said Chandar Boyle.

“He has never been anything but professional,” said Molly Hall.

The witnesses said they had never had and concerns about Harrison being around their own children. Some talked of how he had helped them through difficult times in their lives, and how the arrest now means Harrison is unable to continue in his chosen profession.

“It’s been a painful fall from grace,” Dean Smock said.

Walton said Harrison has had difficulties finding other employment.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson pressed for the maximum punishment allowed for the offense – a year behind bars. He noted that few of the supporters mentioned the harm inflicted on the teen.

The victim didn’t attend Monday’s hearing, but Hudson read from a letter the girl had written to the court. She said the encounter changed her, and she now has trouble trusting adults.

“I feel betrayed,” she wrote. “He’s a liar and needs to get what he deserves.” She said he hopes he never gets to lay a finger on another child.

Judge Brook Jacobsen also noted the Harrison’s pre-sentence interview with corrections officials seemed to focus on the consequences he now faces and less about the victim.

He sentenced Harrison to a year in jail suspended to 30 days behind bars and up to two years of probation. The jail time can be spent through work release or in 48-hour stints. He also imposed a $430 fine plus surcharges and court costs.

Harrison was also ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for up to 10 years. A restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.

Harrison had been charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor and lascivious conduct. As part of the plea agreement, the exploitation charge, also a misdemeanor, was dismissed.

