INDEPENDENCE — A court hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 that may end the case of Northeast Iowa farmer and reality TV star Chris Soules.

In court documents filed this week, attorneys noted “plea discussions” in his leaving the scene of a fatal crash charges were underway. On Wednesday, documents were made public that state “further proceedings” are scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Time allotted for the hearing is 30 minutes.

Soules, who turns 37 next week, has been in the court system since April 2017 after his vehicle struck a tractor being driven by rural Aurora farmer Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher died from his injuries.

Authorities charged Soules — who starred on ABC’s hit show “The Bachelor” and was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” — with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Soules has argued he stopped to render aid and give CPR to Mosher, but authorities say he left the scene before they arrived to question him.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

In other court documents filed Wednesday, Judge Andrea Dryer lifted an earlier order that Soules needed to get written permission to travel out of state and that he be supervised by the Department of Correctional Services. Dryer canceled the application to modify his conditions of release after there was no resistance from prosecutors. She noted he has been living under the travel restrictions for more than a year and has always appeared in court when required and that no pretrial release violations have been reported.

