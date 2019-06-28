CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case of a Cedar Falls convenience store that was burglarized last week.
The group released a surveillance camera image of a man sought by police because they believe he may have “information that would be useful in their investigation.”
People commenting on social media have dubbed the mystery man “Cornholio” because the photo shows him with his shirt pulled up over his head in fashion of a character in a “Beavis and Butt-Head” cartoon skit.
Cedar Falls police are investigating the June 19 break-in at the Prime Mart, 2323 Main St. Officers were sent to the store in the early morning hours and found signs of forced entry with cigarettes and alcohol missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
