WATERLOO — The sixth annual Cops and Kids Christmas event, created to help build positive relationships between police officers and children in the community, will be Dec. 14.
Officers volunteer their time to meet with children previously selected for the program at the Waterloo Target store. The children will be paired with an officer to accompany them in shopping for Christmas gifts for them and their families.
This year, officers plan to have 40 children participate in the event.
Waterloo Target Store employees are setting up a present wrapping station and providing beverages, popcorn and cookies.
To contribute to the event, tax deductible contributions can be made to the Waterloo Police Foundation via the Waterloo Community Foundation.
The police officers and the children will meet at Target at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 14.
Sponsors include Farmers State Bank, Target, Waterloo Elks Lodge 290, Rogue Rodeo, Iowa Rodeo Cowboy Association, Waterloo Police Protective Association and others.
Tax-deductible contributions can be made to the Waterloo Police Foundation via the Waterloo Community Foundation. For more information, contact Waterloo Police Foundation Chairperson David McFarland 291-4340 ext. 3225 or mcfarlandd@waterloopolice.com .
