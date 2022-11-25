 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Conviction upheld in 2018 heroin death in Cedar Falls

  • 0
120221ho-griggs-exhibit

Evidence photo taken by police at the scene of a heroin death in Cedar Falls in August 2018.

 Contributed

CEDAR FALLS — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former Chicago man accused of providing a lethal dose of opioids to a Cedar Falls woman in 2018.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs was convicted of selling heroin that caused the fatal overdose and he was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs

Eric DeAngelo Griggs: 

Man convicted in fatal Cedar Falls overdose

Former Waterloo man returned to Iowa to face charges in heroin death

The 19-year-old woman was found dead on Sept. 1, 2018, in a Sunnyside Drive home where she had been living, and investigators found Facebook messages from the prior night between her and Griggs.

Agents used her phone and pretended to be her to set up a subsequent heroin deal with Griggs – who didn’t realize she had died – using Facebook messenger. He was detained when he showed up for the transaction.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the US last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated. The total is a new record for the US and is a 15% increase from the previous record set in 2020. The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one US overdose death every five minutes. In 2021 fentanyl and other synthetic opioids accounted for 71,000 overdoses, a 23% increase from the year before. There was also a 23% increase in deaths linked to cocaine and a 34% increase in fatalities involving meth and other stimulants. Experts have said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the problem due to lockdowns isolating individuals with drug addictions.

At trial, Grigg’s attorneys argued that another of the woman’s friends had provided the heroin. On the stand, the friend denied selling drugs to the victim, but on cross-examination the defense introduced text messages showing the victim had sought to buy drugs from the friend weeks before her death.

People are also reading…

Jurors didn’t buy it. Griggs was convicted of distribution of heroin that resulted in the death, using Facebook Messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and using a cellular telephone to facilitate another heroin distribution.

On appeal, Griggs’ attorneys argued that the investigator’s use of the victim’s cell phone to set up the heroin deal amounted to an illegal wiretap without a warrant.

In a decision handed down earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit shot down the wiretap claim, noting that it didn’t apply because one person involved in the Facebook conversation – the investigator – knew the communications were being monitored.

Griggs, 41, is currently serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Qatari stadiums in the desert are keeping cool during the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News