Conviction upheld in 2018 heroin death in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former Chicago man accused of providing a lethal dose of opioids to a Cedar Falls woman in 2018.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs was convicted of selling heroin that caused the fatal overdose and he was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

The 19-year-old woman was found dead on Sept. 1, 2018, in a Sunnyside Drive home where she had been living, and investigators found Facebook messages from the prior night between her and Griggs.

Agents used her phone and pretended to be her to set up a subsequent heroin deal with Griggs – who didn’t realize she had died – using Facebook messenger. He was detained when he showed up for the transaction.

At trial, Grigg’s attorneys argued that another of the woman’s friends had provided the heroin. On the stand, the friend denied selling drugs to the victim, but on cross-examination the defense introduced text messages showing the victim had sought to buy drugs from the friend weeks before her death.

Jurors didn’t buy it. Griggs was convicted of distribution of heroin that resulted in the death, using Facebook Messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and using a cellular telephone to facilitate another heroin distribution.

On appeal, Griggs’ attorneys argued that the investigator’s use of the victim’s cell phone to set up the heroin deal amounted to an illegal wiretap without a warrant.

In a decision handed down earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit shot down the wiretap claim, noting that it didn’t apply because one person involved in the Facebook conversation – the investigator – knew the communications were being monitored.

Griggs, 41, is currently serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.