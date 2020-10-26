Conviction upheld in 2017 drunken driving crash that killed infant

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Waterloo man in a 2017 drunken driving crash that took the life of an infant.

Derrick Earl Johnson, 39, had argued jurors in his trial should have been told that 7-month-old Liam Mwanje wasn’t in a child safety seat but was being held on a 9-year-old’s lap when Johnson’s pickup ran a stop sign and plowed into a minivan.

He said he should have been allowed to present evidence the infant might have survived if properly restrained.

In a decision handed down Friday, Iowa’s high court affirmed Johnson’s conviction for homicide by vehicle through intoxication, citing a 2017 ruling in State v. Hubka that had similar facts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We held in Hubka that the lack of seat belts or other restraints was not a superseding cause of death that would preclude imposing criminal responsibility on the intoxicated driver,” states the ruling, written by Justice Matthew McDermott. “A person doesn’t avoid liability simply because his conduct requires some other conduct to be sufficient to cause another’s harm … And that means a defendant in a homicide-by-intoxicated operation case can’t beat the charge simply by arguing his intoxicated driving was one of multiple acts necessary to bring about the victim’s unintentional death.”