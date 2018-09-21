CEDAR RAPIDS -- A convicted felon who has repeatedly unlawfully possessed firearms was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in federal prison.
Dezarris Shemeek Wilkerson, 26, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an April 5 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.
In a plea agreement, Wilkerson admitted he possessed a pistol on June 4, 2017. At the time he possessed the pistol, Wilkerson was a convicted felon. When officers made contact with Wilkerson on June 4, he was drunk and possessed marijuana.
Previously, in 2011, Wilkerson was convicted in federal court with being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. In that case, he admitted to stealing a shotgun from a vacant house. In 2012, Wilkerson was convicted of carrying weapons in state court. In that case, he was found with a loaded revolver that had the serial number scratched off. In his plea agreement in the current case, Wilkerson also admitted that police found him in a vehicle on Jan. 5, 2016, and that officers found a handgun under the seat in that same vehicle.
Wilkerson was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.