Convicted rapist/murder witness Dale Viers dies in prison

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was serving a life sentence for abducting and raping a teen in 1994 has died in prison.

Dale Dean Viers died around 4:40 a.m. Sunday after he was moved to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Viers was 58 and likely died of complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions, according to corrections officials.

He was originally housed at the Iowa State Penitentiary and was taken to the hospital several days ago as his medical condition began to worsen.

Viers was serving a sentence of life without parole for first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, and he started his time on March 30, 1995.

Authorities said Viers approached a 13-year-old girl as she rode her bike to the library on July 4, 1994. He threatened to break her neck and kill her, grabbed her and took under the railroad bridge on Independence Avenue where he sexually abused her.

According to Courier archives, Viers had a prior conviction for raping another teen while she was out delivering newspapers in 1985.