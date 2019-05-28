{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in 2015 is asking for a new trial.

Chad Allen Little, 35, submitted a pro-se motion seeking a new trial, claiming that his attorney during trial this year didn't want to take his case and hasn't returned his calls since the verdict that found him guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

"I feel like it was set up for failure," Little wrote in his request.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Little's defense attorney, Thomas Gaul, also filed a motion for a new trial, arguing the judge shouldn't have allowed testimony about Little's prior treatment of Gracie Buss in incidents going back as far as 10 months before her death. The incidents included pulling her hair, grabbing her roughly, spanking her and calling her names.

"By allowing the state to introduce such testimony, based on a false theory that the injuries as far back as August 2014 lead to the death of the child in early June 2015, the state was allowed to go back and introduce prior bad acts of the defendant toward the child that had nothing to do with the injuries that produced her death," Gaul argued in his motion.

A hearing on the motions has been scheduled for June to coincide with possible sentencing. First-degree murder is punishable with mandatory life in prison without parole.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Paramedics were called to the child's townhouse apartment in May 2015 and found her unresponsive, and she later died from a blunt force injury to the head.

Witnesses said Little had told them Gracie had suffered a seizure and fell down the stairs. Doctors said her injuries weren't consistent with that explanation.

More crime and courts stories

Also, Little recently petitioned the court to order jail officials to make clonazapam anxiety medication available to him. He said missing a dose can lead to seizures or death, and he said the last time he was in prison, corrections officials had tried to ween him from the medicine, a move that made him very sick.

Gracie's mother, Kristi Buss, is also awaiting trial for child endangerment in connection with the girl's death.

+30 Mugshot Gallery for May 2019

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments