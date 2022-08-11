Convenience store shooting trial goes to the jury

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County jury is trying to determine if a Memphis man opened fire in a Waterloo convenience store in April.

Tony Cecil Orr Jr., 18, is charged with going armed, carrying weapons and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Orr and his brother entered Logan Convenience Store on April 20, where his brother rekindled an argument with a store clerk. At the tail end of the argument, Orr allegedly fired three shots toward the clerk, sending him and customers diving for cover.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, following a day and a half of testimony, Orr’s defense attorney, Jared Knapp, said the state didn’t meet its burden of proving his client was the gunman.

He noted that the clerk had never identified Orr as the assailant until he took the witness stand Tuesday. He also noted that the clerk said the shooter briefly lifted a mask he was wearing, allowing for the identification, but he questioned whether a store surveillance video showed this happen.

The weapon used in the attack was never recovered.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said the bullets came close to hitting the employee.

“Quite easily those bullets could have struck him, could have injured him, could have killed him,” Walz said.

Also Thursday, jurors saw surveillance footage from the store showing a man in a ski mask wearing a gray “Backwoods” sweatshirt and red-and-black shoes pull a handgun with an extended magazine from his waistband, aim and fire.

Investigator Nicholas Sadd told jurors police were able to identify Orr’s brother, Alante Amaechi, from the video. Police were already investigating Amaechi in an unrelated drug case. When they searched an East Second Street home where they had been staying, police found an extended magazine and ammunition but no firearm.

Sadd said Orr admitted to taking the magazine and ammo when he came to Waterloo from Memphis. But Sadd said Orr denied bringing a gun along to Iowa.

Police also found a Backwoods sweatshirt and red-and-black shoes at the Second Street house.

In his police interview, Orr admitted to going to Logan Convenience with his brother, but he said he waited outside in the car.