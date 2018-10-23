WATERLOO — A judge has committed a former La Porte City sex offender accused of trying to pass himself off as a police officer and a modeling agent to treatment.
Bradley Richard Williams has convictions for having sex with a teen when he was posing as an officer in 2005 in Decorah and for extorting sex and money from a Quad Cities woman — threatening to post secretly filmed videos of her having sex — in 2013 after he told her he was a modeling agent.
Although Williams, now 32, has finished with his prison time in the criminal cases and completed sex offender treatment while behind bars, the Iowa Attorney General in 2016 petitioned the court to hold him at a Department of Human Services facility for further treatment under the state’s sexually violent predator statutes.
In a ruling issued last week, Judge Joel Dalrymple ordered Williams to be committed to the Iowa Department of Human Services until his mental abnormality has changed to the point he is safe to be placed in a transitional release program or discharged.
The ruling came down following an Oct. 5 bench trial where Anna Salter, a clinical psychologist, testified Williams has a mental abnormality that increases the likelihood to re-offend.
Salter testified that a Static-99 — an actuarial survey designed to assess risk she administered — concluded Williams was four times more likely to commit future sexually predatory acts compared to typical sex offenders. With an average score of 2 or 3, Williams scored a 6, she testified.
Williams testified he came to a realization during treatment in prison, had recognized what triggered his behavior and learned about coping strategies. He said his actions centered on seeking validation, and he said during the modeling agent scheme, he was more focused on obtaining money than on having sex.
Judge Dalrymple called this explanation “incredulous,” noting Williams had a job and financial support from relatives at the time of the crime.
Authorities said Williams had posed as a law enforcement officer in 2005, driving around she’s been from a Hibbing, Minn., police cadet program he had attended, and claiming to be a reserve Decorah officer. About a month later he invited a 15-year-old girl he met on the internet to go on patrol with him and then had sex with her, records state.
He was granted a deferred judgment but violated his probation in 2007 when authorities found child porn on a computer according to court records. Williams said the CD wasn’t his.
Then in 2013, he approached women through Facebook claiming to be a modeling agent and using an assumed name. He also set up Craigslist ads seeking models for photo shoots, according to court records.
He set up a nude photo shoot in Cedar Rapids with a 19-year-old Bettendorf woman, they had sex, and he later threatened to post a secretly recorded sex video if she didn’t agree to pay him $150 and have sex with him again. He then collected during a meeting at a Waterloo hotel in December 2013. She went to police when he contacted her again a month later seeking $200 and more sex, records state.
A second woman went to Evansdale police with a similar incident involving one of Williams’ aliases, records state.
Williams was sentenced to five years in prison after entering Alford pleas to extortion and a sex offender registry violation in Black Hawk County District Court.
According to court records, he admitted to using the modeling agent scheme on eight other women and attempting to blackmail two others for money.
While serving time in prison, Williams allegedly asked his girlfriend to send him photos of other women, and then in 2017, she allegedly brought printouts of pornography that she passed to him during visitation. He hid them in a trash can and later returned them.
On the stand during the Oct. 5 bench trial, Williams said he hadn’t requested the porn and didn’t know what his girlfriend had handed him. He said he hid it because he didn’t know what to do and panicked.
