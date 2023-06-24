WAUKON — A district court judge has found in favor of a New Hampton woman who was given bad checks for consignment merchandise sold at a Minnesota store.

The Minnesota store’s owner is a Waterloo woman who is awaiting trial for arson in connection with a suspicious fire at her other retail location in Waukon, Iowa.

Marsha Angell said she had an agreement with Tin Rust and Harmony in Harmony, Minn., to sell her craft and vintage gift items at the shop in 2021. The store – operated by Mindy Jo Jones, also known as Mindy Riley – was to keep 25% of the price and pay her the rest on a monthly basis.

Angell also loaned Jones $10,000 in 2020.

And when Angell eventually decided against the consignment arrangement, the two reached an agreement for the store to buy the leftover inventory in the shop for 35% to 50% off.

But Angell said in court records that consignment checks she received – ranging from $3,623 to $8,461 – in March, June and August 2021 bounced. And she didn’t receive a check for one month’s worth of sales in the summer of 2021.

She never received repayment for the loan, and the check for the leftover inventory was $792 short, Angell claimed.

She filed a suit against Jones and Tin Rust and Harmony in October 2022.

The case went to a bench trial in June 2023. Jones didn’t show up for the trial, and her attorney had removed himself from the case months earlier.

Judge Richard Stochl entered a judgment awarding Angell $55,750, which includes $5,359 in attorney fees and $1,876 in interest.

A criminal trial regarding financial troubles surrounding Jones’ Harmony, Minn., store is pending in Fillmore County, Minnesota.

The Minnesota store has since closed.

Trial for arson charges in the February 2022 fire at her Waukon shop has been scheduled for October in Allamakee County District Court in Waukon.

