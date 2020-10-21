Conservative lawyer floats challenge of 2020 election

In Texas, District Judge Amos Mazzant denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order to block four counties, including Harris and Dallas, from using the election grants. He said the group will not be injured if more people vote because of the private election funding.

“That is not a harm. That is democracy,” he wrote.

In Iowa, U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand rejected the request to block the two counties from using the grants, saying it “has not demonstrated any chance of prevailing on the merits.” By contrast, he said blocking the funding would hinder the counties’ ability to run the election and undermine voting rights.

Still, the lawsuits could set the stage for long-shot post-election litigation for conservatives seeking to challenge the outcome.

The Thomas More Society argues that the grants, which were funded through a $300 million donation from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, would disproportionately favor progressives, even though they have been made available to all municipalities nationwide.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life describes itself as a nonpartisan organization backed by Democrats, Republicans and independents. It says more than 2,100 election administrators have applied for the grants.