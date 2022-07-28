Company charged in livestock fraud investigation

WAUCOMA — Prosecutors have charged an Iowa livestock company in an ongoing investigation into allegations its employees shorted hog producers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa on Thursday charged Waucoma-based Lynch Family Companies Inc., formerly Lynch Livestock, with one count of failing to comply with an order of the secretary of agriculture.

According to court records, the livestock dealer entered into a consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2017 to cease and desist falsifying purchase records as to weights of hogs it purchased and to halt the practice of creating false scale tickets.

The charge alleges that after the 2017 agreement – beginning around 2018 and continuing until around March 2021 – the employees failed to keep accurate records. Court records allege one employee used a crowbar or similar tool to manipulate scales at a buying station and then provided scale tickets with inaccurate information to livestock producers.

A company official waived indictment in the case.

The charge came days after prosecutors charged the company’s sow marketing employee, Leland “Pete” Blue, with conspiracy, and after sow procurement employee Charlie Francis Lynch pleaded in the investigation.

The government alleges employees at the business routinely downgraded the weights and classifications of hogs it purchased at buying stations across the Midwest in order to save money.

Lynch Livestock entered a consent decree over the matter in July 2021 and agreed to pay a $445,000 civil penalty, which will be reduced by restitution paid to sellers.

The company faced similar allegations in 2017 and paid a $15,000 penalty.