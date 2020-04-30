Companies cited for digging without calling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls excavation company has settled a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for allegedly digging without calling to locate underground utilities.

Under the arrangement, Arends & Sons Construction and Arends Excavating agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and cease excavations without first contacting the statewide notification center.

Under Iowa’s One Call law, anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially is required to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.

According to court records, Arends struck a 4-inch Cedar Falls Utilities water main while digging on a project at 214 N. Francis St. in July 2018, leaving 33 homes without water for about five hours.

In that case, the company had called to locate underground utilities in advance to place a foundation at the address, but then excavated outside the marked area to install a sewer line.