Companies cited for digging without calling

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls excavation company has settled a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for allegedly digging without calling to locate underground utilities.
Under the arrangement, Arends & Sons Construction and Arends Excavating agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and cease excavations without first contacting the statewide notification center.
Under Iowa’s One Call law, anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially is required to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.
According to court records, Arends struck a 4-inch Cedar Falls Utilities water main while digging on a project at 214 N. Francis St. in July 2018, leaving 33 homes without water for about five hours.
In that case, the company had called to locate underground utilities in advance to place a foundation at the address, but then excavated outside the marked area to install a sewer line.
Other instances cited in the Attorney General’s complaint, filed this week in Black Hawk County District Court, include cases where the company used old surveys and flags and markings from prior surveys ordered by other excavators. Cases include a December 2017 excavation at 3316 Skyview Drive and a November 2018 driveway and sidewalk replacement at 824 Main St.
The AG’s office also filed similar actions against four other Iowa companies.
Yohn Co. admitted to violations in Clear Lake and agreed to pay a $7,500 civil penalty in addition to the injunctive relief.
Lawsuits remain active against Muscatine Utility for excavations in Mason City; Klima Drainage for work in rural Delaware and Linn counties; and Lumos Electric for excavations in Burlington.
Violators are subject to a civil penalty up to $10,000 per day for violations related to natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines, and up to $1,000 per day involving other underground facilities. Violators also may be liable for the repair costs of damaged facilities.
Excavators, farm operations and homeowners can notify the Iowa Once Call Notification Center about planned digging or excavating online at www.iowaonecall.com, or by phone at 811 (or toll-free at 800-292-8989).