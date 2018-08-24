Subscribe for 33¢ / day
This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Lee Syperda. The Colorado man has been charged in the cold-case killing of his estranged wife in Iowa, where they used to live and where she was last seen 17 years ago. Syperda, 52, was taken into custody without incident Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, near Glenwood Springs, Colo., which is about 130 miles west of Denver, according to the Iowa Public Safety Department. (Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — An Iowa judge has sentenced a Colorado man to life in prison in the death of his estranged wife nearly two decades ago.

District Judge Mark Kruse on Thursday sentenced 58-year-old Michael Syperda, of Rifle, Colo., to the life term for the death of Elizabeth Syperda. She was 22 when she disappeared in July 2000 in Mount Pleasant, and her body was never found.

Court records say the couple had been estranged before her disappearance because she was leaving him for a woman.

Michael Syperda declined to speak before he was sentenced. He showed no emotion when the judge handed down the mandatory life sentence in the Henry County courtroom.

Despite the lack of a body, murder weapon or crime scene, Kruse says he based his guilty verdict on circumstantial evidence, including threats made by Syperda.

