SIOUX CITY (AP) — A Colorado man has admitted to throwing a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King.
Court records show 27-year-old Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Color., pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to one misdemeanor count of assaulting a member of Congress.
As part of a plea agreement, Gibbins admitted that on March 22, he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant and threw a cup of water at King. The Republican congressman was seated with others.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will sentence Gibbins at a later date. He faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years of probation.
King has gained national attention for his comments on many topics, especially those related to race and immigration.
