CEDAR FALLS – Two more people have been arrested in the Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.
One of them had been in the area during a January shooting on the Hill, records indicate.
When Waterloo police arrested Ryder Jay Kern in a Sears Street parking lot on Sunday night, he allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and shoved a handful of suspected drugs in his mouth, according to court records.
Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights, was charged with participating in a riot in the College Hill incident and interference for the struggle with officers. He was later released from jail.
A few hours later, police detained David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton, on Prospect Avenue on a warrant for rioting.
You have free articles remaining.
Court records allege Kern and Wright were identified in a video of the Aug. 10 fight involving more than a dozen people that broke out on College Hill. No injuries were reported the fight.
Kern and Wright are the fifth and sixth person to be arrested in the disturbance. Others charged include Devonta Kershad White, 22, Davion Everette Madlock, 20, Demond Deon Rollins, 19, and Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, all of Waterloo.
Kern is currently on probation for 2017 traffic stop where police found two large bags of marijuana, and he is awaiting trial for November 2018 where police found more than half a pound of marijuana on Mitchell Avenue in Waterloo.
Court records indicate Kerns was identified as being at Sharkey’s Bar on College Hill when a fight broke out on Jan. 2, 2019. A shooting erupted a short time later, injuring two people. Following the incident, corrections officials barred him from being at College Hill establishments after 9 p.m.
Court records show that Wright, who is associated with the Del Mob street gang, is on supervised release for federal firearm charges stemming from incidents in 2016. He was also paroled from state prison in June 2019 for gun and drug charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.