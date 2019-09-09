CEDAR FALLS – Police are investigating fight that broke out on College Hill over the weekend.
No injuries were reported, but there was damage to a vehicle that was parked on the street, said Chief Jeff Olson with the Cedar Falls Police Department.
He said investigators are reviewing a social media video as well as surveillance videos from the city’s camera system.
An eight-second video posted on Facebook showed a man in a white shirt taking a swing at a man in a pink shirt. The blow pushed the man in pink against a parked car, and he then grabbed and swung the man in the white shirt into the hood of another parked car. A few other people become involved in the ensuing scuffle before the video cuts out.
The video was posted by a Cedar Falls man who said his Ford Mustang suffered a dented rear quarter panel in the fight.
Olson said everyone involved had left by the time police arrived.
