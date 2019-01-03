Try 1 month for 99¢
010119tn-octopus
Buy Now

Cardboard covers where a gunshot put out the window at the Octopus bar on College Hill.

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown and police administration are meeting with College Hill businesses next week to discuss security and crime prevention efforts.

The move comes days after a shooting early New Year's morning on The Hill left two injured. The assailant remains at large.

Public Safety Director/Police Chief Jeff Olson said in a news release Thursday that late night activity on College Hill occasionally brings about criminal activity, including the recent shooting.

"City officials and late night business owners (on Wednesday) will discuss improved methods of security and what joint efforts business owners and police can do together to prevent crime and to apprehend those who commit those crimes," Olson said.

City officials also are reviewing street and parking lot lighting and improved camera usage in the College Hill area.

"The city is committed to doing their part in assuring that the Cedar Falls crime rate remains one of the lowest in the state," Olson said.

City officials will hold a similar meeting with downtown businesses in the near future.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments