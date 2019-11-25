WAVERLY --- A Colesburg man has been sentenced to jail and probation for allegedly phoning in a threat to a Sumner elementary school in March.
Ean Alexander Weipert, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree harassment on Nov. 15 in Bremer County District Court in Waverly. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served and one to two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a fine and surcharges and complete an anger management class.
Charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct were dropped.
Court records allege Weipert phoned Durant Elementary School on March 19 while school was in session and threatened to blow it up.
