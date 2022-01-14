Co-workers saw signs of abuse before disappearance

WATERLOO --- Those who worked with Lakisha “Kisha” Owens said they could see the signs of abuse.

They noticed bruises on her neck and a black eye hidden under sunglasses.

There were also constant arguments with her husband on her cell phone as she tried to work fielding customer service calls at the Grainger call center in Waterloo.

“All the signs were there,” said one co-worker, who had offered her the help of a friend who had experience getting people out of abusive relationships.

Owens, 40, disappeared Jan. 20, 2018, and her body was found six days later partially burned and wrapped in sheets and plastic near the Garden of Memories cemetery on Logan Avenue.

Her husband, Fredrick “Fred” Williams, who was found in Minnesota shortly after Owens went missing, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime. Testimony in his trial began Wednesday.

Owens’ supervisor at Grainger said Owens had told her that once she woke to a gun pointed at her face, another time she had she had been hit on the head, and in December she had a broken blood vessel in her eye.

“She said her husband Fred did it,” the supervisor testified.

“She told me Fred was going to kill her,” another co-worker testified.

Workers said Owens was offered help through the company’s employee assistance program in January 2018, and she was asked to provide a photo of her husband’s black Chrysler Pacifica for the business’ security guard.

Owens also had the option of transferring to the company’s other call centers in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Phoenix, Arizona, Brendan Caffery, security manager from Grainger’s Illinois office testified. He said the company would have helped pay for part of the move.

In December, Owens ordered a door-stopper from Grainger, security device that can be used to barricade a door, Caffery told jurors.

Another co-worker remembered the phone calls Owens was constantly receiving.

“She would not speak a lot, but when she did she was mad,” the co-worker said.

She recalled the last phones call she overheard, not long before the disappearance.

“It was screaming. It wasn’t talking. Everybody could hear it,” she said. She said Fredrick Williams was accusing Owens of cheating, of using him. She said Owens responded, “if that’s how you feel, I’m going to show you who Kesha is.”

Workers said they remembered a few things about her last day at work before she disappeared. One was a fresh tattoo of her husband’s name on her chest and his initials on a finger. She had seemed happy that day, the relationship appeared to be on an upward swing, and her husband sent flowers to her work, the supervisor said.

Owens had put in to work optional overtime on Jan. 22, 2018 -- a Monday, which was usually her day off -- but she didn’t show up. She also didn’t show on Tuesday, a normal workday for her.

Caffery said he called Waterloo police when he realized she was absent.

Jurors also heard from the last person who saw Owens alive -- a cab driver who gave her a ride from the Casey’s General Store and Money and More pawnshop on LaPorte Road to her Paige Drive apartment.

The driver said she noticed they were being followed in a dark-colored SUV, and she told Owens, who responded that it was her husband.

“She told me that he hates her and was going to kill her,” the cab driver said.

When they pulled up at the address, the driver asked if she should call the police, but Owens declined and rushed off to her apartment building, the driver said.

