 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club operator pleads to violating governor's COVID bar closure order
0 comments
alert top story

Club operator pleads to violating governor's COVID bar closure order

{{featured_button_text}}
032421jr-pythias-lodge-1

The operator of Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 5 on Ash Street in Waterloo pleaded to violating the governor’s emergency proclamation that closed Iowa bars in September 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – The operator of a club has pleaded to misdemeanor charges that he violated the governor’s emergency proclamation that closed bars as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Earl Mosley Jr., 39, had been scheduled to go to trial on one count of a public health violation next week. But on March 18, he entered a plea and was fined $105 plus a $15 surcharge and $60 in court costs.

Waterloo police said they noticed 15 vehicles parked outside the Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 5 on Ash Street around 12:05 a.m. Sept. 6 while the governor’s order limiting bars to “to go” service was in effect.

Officers heard music and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside, according to court records. The doors were locked, and it took police several attempts before Mosely answered.

032421jr-pythias-lodge-2

The operator of Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 5 on Ash Street in Waterloo pleaded to violating the governor’s emergency proclamation that closed Iowa bars in September 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mosley denied a police request to enter and inspect the lodge, but police could see eight people inside and what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage in front of one of the people, records state.

Mosley told police members were conducting a meeting inside and said the establishment was closed for business.

Regulators with the Iowa Division of Alcoholic Beverages also filed a complaint against the lodge for violating the governor’s proclamation and refusing to allow police to inspect the premises, according to ABD records.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two killed in prison escape attempt

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News