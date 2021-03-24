Club operator pleads to violating governor's COVID bar closure order

WATERLOO – The operator of a club has pleaded to misdemeanor charges that he violated the governor’s emergency proclamation that closed bars as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Earl Mosley Jr., 39, had been scheduled to go to trial on one count of a public health violation next week. But on March 18, he entered a plea and was fined $105 plus a $15 surcharge and $60 in court costs.

Waterloo police said they noticed 15 vehicles parked outside the Knights of Pythias Lodge No. 5 on Ash Street around 12:05 a.m. Sept. 6 while the governor’s order limiting bars to “to go” service was in effect.

Officers heard music and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside, according to court records. The doors were locked, and it took police several attempts before Mosely answered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mosley denied a police request to enter and inspect the lodge, but police could see eight people inside and what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage in front of one of the people, records state.

Mosley told police members were conducting a meeting inside and said the establishment was closed for business.