Closing arguments underway in casino attack suit

WATERLOO — Testimony has ended in an Evansdale man’s lawsuit over injuries he received when he was attacked at a local casino.

Casino security expert Derk Voss testified that the Isle of Capri Black Hawk County had a duty to protect Montana Gunhus but didn’t take any steps to prevent a face-to-face confrontation between Gunhus and Damond Jahmar Williams in January 2021 and didn’t intervene once the assault started.

The Isle presented testimony from its own casino security expert, Alan Zajic, who testified that the Isle’s “hands-off” policy over physical confrontations wasn’t unusual for similar-sized casinos.

Attorneys for the plaintiff offered closing arguments Friday, and jurors will return to the courthouse on Monday to hear the defense’s closing.

According to testimony at trial, Williams had been playing slot machines in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2021, using his wife’s loyalty card and had accidently left the card in a machine when he finished.

Gunhus found the card and played machines, using some $100 in fan club points, which can’t be redeemed for cash but can be used to play.

Williams noticed the card was missing, and casino staff was able to track its use, which led to security staff approaching Gunhus and Gunhus returning the card.

Williams then came up behind Gunhus, and started punching him, knocking him to the floor and continuing to strike him, landing an estimated 15 blows in 25 seconds. Gunhus suffered facial fractures and lost vision in his right eye because of damage to the optic nerve, according to testimony.

In addition to damages to cover medical bills, pain and suffering and loss of body, Gunhus is seeking loss of parental consortium damages for his three children.

Williams isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but was charged in criminal court with a trial pending.