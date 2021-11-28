Closing arguments coming in 2018 fatal fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear closing arguments in the case of a Waterloo woman accused of setting a fire that killed a 9-year-old boy and his mother in 2018.

Prosecutors allege Denise Susanna O’Brien, 45, was upset her boyfriend was seeing a woman who lived at 536 Dawson St. and because he had spent the night of April 21, 2018, there. Around 6:30 a.m. April 22, an intense fire engulfed the home’s front porch while all of the residents were still in their beds.

The boyfriend, the other woman and a 12-year-old girl leapt from second-story windows to escape, but thick smoke and scorching heat trapped Jaykwon Sallis, 9, and 32-year-old Ashley Smith in their bedroom above the porch.

Firefighters found their bodies huddled in a corner. A medical examiner determined they died of smoke inhalation and burns.

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case after calling its last witness. The defense declined to call witnesses, instead relying on cross-examination of state witnesses. Jurors had the rest of the week off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Evidence presented by the state included witnesses who said O’Brien had broken a window at the Dawson Street home about two weeks prior, and around 1 a.m. on the morning of the fire had been back at the house scuffling with the boyfriend and the other woman before leaving.

One witness said O’Brien had threatened kill everyone in the house as she left, but testified he didn’t tell police about the statement until after he himself was arrested on charges unrelated to the fire.

Text messages showed O’Brien was trying to get the boyfriend’s attention in the time leading up to the fire, ultimately telling him “Karma comin 4 u … i hope it hurts” less than two hours before the fire was discovered.

Investigators recovered video footage of a person they said was O’Brien wearing a stocking hat covering much of her head at the Kwik Star on Broadway Street two blocks away from the scene of the crime as fire trucks began to arrive at the Dawson Street blaze. A second video shows a woman resembling O’Brien wearing different clothing — and no hat — and walking past the MidAmerican Energy building on Fairview Avenue about 15 minutes later.

Lab tests showed the presence of gasoline in a smaller fire at the home’s back steps, according to testimony.

Officers who talked with O’Brien at her West Fourth Street apartment the afternoon following fire said they didn’t smell gasoline.

In interviews with police, O’Brien said she wasn’t in the Dawson Street area at the time of the fire. She told police she was aware he boyfriend was seeing other women and wasn’t overly concerned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.