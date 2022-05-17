 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical top story

Clermont man sought on sex abuse warrant

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Eric Nordrum

CLERMONT – Fayette County authorities are seeking the public’s help in findng a Clermont man who is wanted on sex abuse charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking 45-year-old Matthew Eric Nordrum on a nation-wide warrant for second-degree sexual abuse.

He is believed to be somewhere in the Tri-State area, deputies said.

Nordrum is charged with abusing a child under age 5 at his home, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges are the result of a two-week investigation, and on Monday deputies released a photo of Nordrum wearing a red flannel outfit with the words “Feelin’ Jolly” printed on the shirt.

Matthew Eric Nordrum

The investigation led to three other allegations that are currently under investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 563-422-6067.

