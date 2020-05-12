Clermont man pleads to counterfeit cash charge

CLERMONT -- A Clermont man has pleaded to allegations he made counterfeit money with his home computer in 2019.
Jason George Massman, 34, waived his right to be present in court and submitted a written plea to charges of forgery and on May 4 was granted a deferred judgment, which means the charge will come off his record if he completes two to five years of probation.
He also pleaded to one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and was sentenced to 90 days in jail suspended to two days with credit for time served.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies began the investigation after discovering a lost wallet that contained a large amount of fake cash. Deputies developed Massman as a suspect and searched his home in August 2019. They seized more counterfeit cash, a laptop computer, and computer scanners and printers and prescription pills.
