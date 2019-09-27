{{featured_button_text}}

CLERMONT – A Clermont man has been arrested for allegedly planting a hidden camera in a house bathroom.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies discovered the device, a trail camera, after they were sent to the man’s house for a report that he had slapped his wife in the face three times.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Felty E. Yoder, 19, was arrested for domestic abuse assault and three counts of invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors. His bond was set at $7,500 cash.

Court records allege the camera was in the bathroom on Sept. 21, and authorities claim Yoder placed it there to record females using the bathroom and the shower. The victims didn’t know the camera was in the bathroom, authorities said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments