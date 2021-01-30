 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clerks cited in tobacco compliance checks in Cedar Falls
0 comments
breaking top story

Clerks cited in tobacco compliance checks in Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Police logo

CEDAR FALLS – Employees at seven stores have been cited for allegedly selling tobacco products to a minors during compliance checks.

Cedar Falls police had underage operatives enter 40 Cedar Falls stores in recent days in an attempt to purchase tobacco or alternative nicotine and vapor products as part of the I-Pledge initiative through the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division.

According to police, the following employees were cited:

Cassandra Pittman, 19, of Cedar Falls, Casey’s, 601 Main St.

Heather Cummings, 40, of Waterloo, Bani’s, 2128 College St.

Try out our Editor's Special - 6 months for just $19.99

Dustin Ackerson, 30, of Waterloo, Prime Mart, 2323 Main St.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Neesen, 43, of Cedar Falls, The Landmark, 107 Main St.

Cody Dalton, of Waterloo, Casey’s, 2425 Center St.

Paige Geerts, 22, of Waterloo, Prime Mart, 2728 Center St.

Nicholas Johnson, 40, of Waterloo, Metro Mart, 103 Franklin St

Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to a minor include a $135.00 fine for a first offense.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News