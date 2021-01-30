Clerks cited in tobacco compliance checks in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Employees at seven stores have been cited for allegedly selling tobacco products to a minors during compliance checks.
Cedar Falls police had underage operatives enter 40 Cedar Falls stores in recent days in an attempt to purchase tobacco or alternative nicotine and vapor products as part of the I-Pledge initiative through the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division.
According to police, the following employees were cited:
Cassandra Pittman, 19, of Cedar Falls, Casey’s, 601 Main St.
Heather Cummings, 40, of Waterloo, Bani’s, 2128 College St.
Dustin Ackerson, 30, of Waterloo, Prime Mart, 2323 Main St.
Thomas Neesen, 43, of Cedar Falls, The Landmark, 107 Main St.
Cody Dalton, of Waterloo, Casey’s, 2425 Center St.
Paige Geerts, 22, of Waterloo, Prime Mart, 2728 Center St.
Nicholas Johnson, 40, of Waterloo, Metro Mart, 103 Franklin St
Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to a minor include a $135.00 fine for a first offense.