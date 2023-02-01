Clerk describes 2020 store "masked" robbery

WATERLOO — A former Davenport man who allegedly robbed a Waterloo convenience store in 2020 while a mask dangled from his chin had a 14-year-old girl for a getaway driver, according to police.

Diontay Marcus Cobbs, 27, is charged with first-degree robbery and using a minor to commit an offense. Testimony in his trial began Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Prosecutors said he picked up three teenagers in Davenport on Sept. 29, 2020, and they drove to Waterloo for the robbery. His defense attorney, John Bishop, said authorities can’t meet their burden of proof to get a conviction on the charges.

Clerk Edward Devrouax said Ali’s Corner, on East Fourth Street, was busy so he didn’t notice when Cobbs entered the store and stood in line. Cobbs waited for the woman ahead of him before flashing a handgun.

“It was kind of casual, almost lazy in a sense,” Devrouax said of Cobb’s demeanor while making demands.

“Give me the money and you won’t die,” he said Cobb told him.

A security camera only a few feet from the counter captured the holdup. It showed the robber in a blue LA Dodgers Cap, a black with gold trim Golden State Warriors jacket and a red COVID-era face mask lowered to obscure his chin and neck.

“The defendant has his mask down, as he’s at the counter, so you can see the face,” prosecutors Brad Walz noted.

The employee handed over about $500 in cash, a $45 bottle of Hennessy, a second bottle of liquor, and an $8 pack of cigars.

Walz said Cobbs left and he and the teens made another stop in Waterloo before heading back to the Quad Cities.

On their drive, an Iowa State Patrol trooper pulled over their vehicle. But the trooper wasn’t aware of the robbery or suspect information and let them continue on their way after getting Cobbs to take the place of the 14 year old, who wasn’t old enough to legally drive, Walz said.

The video was posted on social media and the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers page, and Cobbs was identified as a suspect. He remained at large, apparently living in Arizona before returning to Iowa where he was detained following a chase in Fayette in July 2021.

